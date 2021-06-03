Do you have a pit bull? Denver Animal Shelter is doing evaluations to make them legal

DENVER (KDVR) — The 31-year-old ban on pit bulls was lifted back in January but now the city of Denver is doing pit bull evaluations to make your dog legal.

If you have a pit bull, it is not legal until it’s permitted.

Starting June 3 until June 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Denver Animal Shelter is having open evaluations.

There is no appointment necessary, it is first come, first serve inside the lobby.

Just bring down your pit bull and the Denver Animal Protection officers and staff will perform restricted-breed evaluations to support the new breed-restricted permit.

All dogs must be 10 months of age or older for a breed evaluation.

The evaluation will cost $25.

The permit costs $30 dollars, which you will also need to bring proof of the dogs spay or neuter records, current rabies and vaccination papers, and microchip information.