DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From a kite festival to a cat show and more, there are plenty of things to do across Colorado.
Weather-wise, highs will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday in Denver and in the 60s on Sunday.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Estes Park Bigfoot Days: Saturday
- Garden of Cats Show– Jefferson County Fairgrounds: Saturday and Sunday
- Denver Makers Market– Littleton: Saturday
- Arvada Kite Festival: Sunday
- Denver Auto Show: Friday through Sunday
- Palisade International Honey Bee Festival: Saturday
- Baby Animal Days– Greeley: Saturday and Sunday
- Disney: Immersive experience– Friday through Sunday
- Día del Niño at Denver Botanic Gardens: through April
- Women+Film Festival– Denver: Friday through Sunday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.