Do you agree with this informal poll about Coloradans’ favorite season?

DENVER (KDVR) — One might assume that a state that thrives on hosting snow-focused sports and outdoor activities might also have an affinity for the winter season, but that would them very incorrect.

At least this is true according to Daybreak anchor Chris Parente’s latest poll of the Channel 2 audience, who when asked, voted only 6% in favor of winter as their favorite season of the year.

The color-morphing season of autumn claimed the top spot with 38% of the vote while summer and spring came across the finish line neck and neck with 28% each, sharing a spot on the silver podium.

TOMORROW! First day of SPRING 🌸 🌺 🌹 Got me thinking … which is your favorite season? @channel2kwgn — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) March 19, 2021

So in summation, winter appears to be the love of only those visiting for a short while, as well as our very own backcountry-roaming Meteorologist, Chris Tomer.