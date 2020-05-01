DMV to open additional state driver license offices by appointment

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will begin Phase II of its reopening plan on Wednesday, May 6, by offering critical services to Coloradans at 10 more state driver license offices.

Appointments can be made starting on Monday, May 4 for offices in Boulder, Canon City, Durango, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Lakewood, Lamar, Littleton and Salida.

The Aurora, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, Golden, Lakewood Westgate, Loveland, Montrose, Northglenn and Pueblo offices open for commercial drivers license customers by appointment only on Monday, May 4. All driver services, by appointments only, will began on Monday, May 11.

Call 303-205-5613 opt. 4; or 303-205-2335 to schedule appointments.

DMV restrictions include:

No walk-in customers

Customers must wear a face mask or covering

DMV employee will screen all customers and staff with a laser thermometer for fevers as well as administer a COVID-19 questionnaire

Customers and staff members who have fevers or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed into state offices

Customers should not bring guests because guests will not be allowed into any driver license office while social distancing is being utilized. If a guest is essential such as a caregiver or translator, customers must specify that a guest is needed when making an appointment.

Essential DMV office visits include:

Initial issuance of driver licenses, identification cards and instruction permits

Some driver license or identification card renewal customers who are ineligible to renew online

Instruction permit holders who need to take the written test

Our driver license offices will not be offering drive tests at this time. Please contact one of our third-party school partners for drive testing.

Instruction permit holders who are ready to upgrade to a driver license

Coloradans needing CO-RCSA services, please call 303-205-2335

Coloradans seeking a state-issued driver license or ID card for the first time, including those transferring a credential from another state or country (first-time applicants are encouraged to start the process on online to shorten the duration of the visit)

DMV services offers 35 online services including:

Requesting a Driver Record

Paying citation (traffic ticket)

Beginning an application for a new driver license or ID

Renewing a driver license or ID (if eligible)

Paying a reinstatement fee Change driver license or ID address Exchange driver license or permit for an ID

Extending an expiration date, if eligible

Rescheduling a hearing

Checking where your driver license or ID card is

The DMV worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to develop the phased plan and follows CDPHE’s and the CDC’s guidance.