Divided DougCo school board considering tax hike

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — In the middle of one of the most tumultuous weeks in the Douglas County School District, the sharply divided board is considering asking taxpayers for more money this November.

Over the past week, members of the school board accused others of ethics violations, almost 2,000 teachers staged a sickout, the majority on the board voted to fire the superintendent without cause and students walked out of class in protest.

Tuesday’s study session was the first time the board members were scheduled to meet after days of serious conflict. Despite that, this school board meeting started with business as usual, a stark contrast to a few days ago, when protests erupted outside.

Board members opened up when discussing putting a bond issue on the November ballot, wondering if the community could get behind them when the board is so divided and the future of the district is uncertain. Rhetoric from the president and minority members seemed to be turning a page, saying that in order to put the district first they have to put their differences aside.

“We have to unite behind the effort, no left right and center, everybody we have move forward together,” said President Mike Peterson. “But that requires communication, not a focus on each other.”

“I have one disagreement. I don’t think this begins with communication, it begins with restoration. We’ve all experienced injuries from Friday, injuries through community reaction,” said board member David Ray.

Students spoke to say they want transparency and want whoever sits in the superintendent’s seat to put students and teachers first.

A piece that was missing from Tuesday’s conversation is that the district is still required to pay a quarter-million dollars to ousted Superintendent Corey Wise in accordance with his contract with the district.

However, the board did say they would move forward with the hiring process next week.

Perspective from a student journalist

Meanwhile, one student journalist, Kira Zizzo, is not letting the division fall from the headlines.

“I see it in the hallways, I see that students are frustrated, I see that they want change, and I have the role of being the mouthpiece for them,” Zizzo said. “I amplify their voices through student media, through our multiple platforms. And I think that it’s incredible to see my peers standing up and protesting for change.“

Students want to make sure as the board moves forward they are heard.

“What I hear from interviews, students want a leader who’s transparent. Students want a superintendent who will be clear and open and honest about what’s going on. They also want leadership that truly expresses the needs of students, that isn’t there to push a political agenda, but that they’re there to listen to the voices of teachers, students and staff and to preserve the policies that protect our students.”

Zizzo said students do know what’s going on and deserve a voice.

“Students are so much more informed than we give them credit for,” Zizzo said. “I think that it’s really powerful that our generation has that voice and our generation comprehends what’s going on and how that impacts them in their community.”