Divers searching for missing paddleboarder at Big Soda Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A paddleboarder went missing underwater Saturday afternoon in Bear Creek Lake Park.
The West Metro Fire dive team responded around 4 p.m. to Big Soda Lake, where the missing person’s friends alerted rescuers. Responders said around 5:20 p.m. that the rescue had turned to a recovery operation.
The paddleboarder is described as male.
Divers are conducting an underwater and sonar search and are using a drone in the air, a West Metro spokesperson said.
South Metro Fire is also assisting in the response.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.