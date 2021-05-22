Divers searching for missing paddleboarder at Big Soda Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A paddleboarder went missing underwater Saturday afternoon in Bear Creek Lake Park.

The West Metro Fire dive team responded around 4 p.m. to Big Soda Lake, where the missing person’s friends alerted rescuers. Responders said around 5:20 p.m. that the rescue had turned to a recovery operation.

The paddleboarder is described as male.

Divers are conducting an underwater and sonar search and are using a drone in the air, a West Metro spokesperson said.

South Metro Fire is also assisting in the response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Our dive team on scene at Bear Creek Lake Park, searching for a missing person, believed to be in the water. The team is conducting an underwater and sonar search and our drone is in the air. @SouthMetroPIO is assisting. pic.twitter.com/2ALfl9gSQf — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) May 22, 2021