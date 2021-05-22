Divers searching for missing paddleboarder at Big Soda Lake

Recovery at Big Soda Lake (KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A paddleboarder went missing underwater Saturday afternoon in Bear Creek Lake Park.

The West Metro Fire dive team responded around 4 p.m. to Big Soda Lake, where the missing person’s friends alerted rescuers. Responders said around 5:20 p.m. that the rescue had turned to a recovery operation.

The paddleboarder is described as male.

Divers are conducting an underwater and sonar search and are using a drone in the air, a West Metro spokesperson said.

South Metro Fire is also assisting in the response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

