Dive teams work to recover reported drowning victim at Arvada lake

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Dive teams on Wednesday night were working to recover a drowning victim in a lake just south of Jack B. Tomlinson Park.

Around 8:30 p.m., two nearby residents called to report a person struggling and yelling in the lake, Arvada Fire Protection District spokesperson Amber Jones said. The callers reported the person as a male of unknown age who appeared to be alone.

They said they spotted him in the lake, but then he disappeared.

WRPD responded to a call of someone in distress at the lake at Garrison and Independence. @WestMetroFire and @ArvadaFire have called out their dive teams to assist. No further details are available. Independence is closed from 49-50th. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NwIjSDyHqf — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) August 5, 2021

The lake is private and is just north of West 49th Avenue at Independence Street.

Multiple agencies responded, including the dive teams for Arvada Fire and the West Metro Fire Protection District. Divers are treating the situation as a drowning.

Independence Street was closed at West 49th and West 50th Avenues while the response was underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.