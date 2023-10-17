LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire Rescue is responding to Bowles Reservoir, near Marston Lake, in Lakewood, on the report of a missing person and overturned boat.

According to authorities, a person is missing from the neighborhood and a boat is visibly overturned in the water. No witnesses have reported seeing anyone enter the water.

The West Metro Fire Rescue dive team is reported to be searching the water. The South Metro Fire Rescue team is assisting and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is assisting with an underwater camera.

Shortly after 3 p.m., West Metro said this search was changing from a rescue to a recovery mission but during searches they had not found anyone.