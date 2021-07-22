Dive crew recovering body from Westerdoll Lake near Loveland

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A dive team was working Thursday night to recover the body of a male from Westerdoll Lake.

According to the Loveland Police Department, someone reported around 8:30 p.m. that someone was in the lake.

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority dive team responded and began work to recover the person’s body.

It’s unclear whether the person who reported the person in the lake has any connection with the victim. A criminal investigation unit is on scene to help determine what happened.