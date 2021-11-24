Ditch the shopping and take a hike this ‘Fresh Air Friday’

WALDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Service is hosting its very own event this Black Friday, which is way more budget friendly.

Fresh Air Friday will welcome guests at the State Forest State Park Moose Visitor Center near the town of Gould, off Highway 14. A one and a half mile hike will be led along the Michigan River by a CPW ranger. The hike will go through riparian wetland, prime moose habitat.

Hikers will learn about the animals and plants in the area, as well as the geology, courtesy of the CPW ranger guiding the round trip tour.

The hike is free, however, snowshoes may be required. Bring your own, or rent them at the visitor center for $5. CPW advises hikers wear layers and prepare for shifts in weather.

For more information on Fresh Air Friday, click here.