SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — All Summit County schools were placed on lockdown after a threat was called in.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Summit High School on reports of an “active assailant” outside the high school.

Out of an abundance of caution, the entire district was put on lockdown. At 11:30 a.m. all schools were moved to a secure status except for Summit High School which remains on lockdown while police investigate.

SCSO said all students and staff are safe and no threat has been identified at the schools.

Photos were circulating of a man with a gun outside the school and SCSO confirmed the person was a law enforcement officer.

The Summit School District serves more than 3,450 students who live in Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne.

If you have a child in the schools, do not go to pick them up as you will not be allowed access.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.