District Attorney says officer-involved shooting of Larry Hamm was justified

A yard Hamm ran across on North Monaco Parkway while being pursued by police. Credit: Denver Police Department

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Officer legal review of the officer-involved shooting of 48-year-old Larry Hamm on Dec. 28 of 2020 is complete.

District Attorney Beth McCann concluded that Officer John Repjar, Officer Crystal Thomas and Corporal Jeffery Jenkins were legally justified in their actions, and will not face criminal charges in the shooting of Hamm.



Images from Officer Thomas’ body cam footage of Larry Hamm running west on E. 10th Ave. with a gun in his hand. Credit: Denver Police Department

“This was an incredibly chaotic incident that spilled into the busy streets of Denver,” said DA McCann. “Larry Hamm was a threat to public safety and in this tense and dangerous situation, these officers were justified in using deadly force against him.”

DA McCann will discuss her decision in the incident of Hamm in a community meeting on May 26 at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting virtually through this link. This meeting will also cover the officer-involved shooting death of John Pacheaco.

DA McCann’s decision letter in the officer-involved shooting of Larry Hamm can be viewed on the Denver DA website.