Disruptive protester gets on Denver school campus

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Public Schools institution has requested increased security after someone lied to gain access to the campus and caused disruption Monday.

A letter was sent to parents of Centennial school students regarding a person who allegedly verbally abused parents and staff and carried a sign protesting the Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action. During dismissal, the person walked around with the sign and interacted with several parents.

“This event may have been very disturbing for some of our staff, students and parents. Please know that safety is our top priority, and that we do not believe any staff, students or parents were in any immediate danger,” the letter said.

The school said it has been receiving a lot of vulgar and angry emails and calls but believes they are coming from non-Centennial families, possibly even individuals outside Denver and the state.

The Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action begins Monday, Jan. 31 and Centennial has requested increased patrols from DPS’ Department of Safety during dropoff, pickup and throughout the day.