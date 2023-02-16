DENVER (KDVR) — Ten families are still without a home after a fire destroyed the Maple Apartments in Denver on Feb. 6.

Diana Campos told FOX31 she will never forget the fear and panic in her children’s voices as they told her they saw smoke and fire coming from the vents in the ceiling.

“I was scared, and I told them all to just run outside. (We) started pounding on the windows and doors,” Campos said.

The American Red Cross and RTD assisted the families.

“They put us on the bus that night and tried to keep us warm,” Campos said.

The families are now living at a local hotel and are receiving some help from a food bank, but as the weeks go by, the cost of temporary living is becoming difficult to bear, especially with children.

“You feel like you’ve failed as a parent. That’s the hardest part. They express that they don’t have a home anymore,” Campos said, tearfully.

How to help this family recover

Many of the displaced residents are single mothers, struggling to provide reassurance and comfort at a time when they are uncertain of how long it could take to repair their homes.

“I try to say no matter where we are, we’re still a family, and it’s a home as long as we’re together,” Campos said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide support for the family.

The Denver Fire Department told the Problem Solvers that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. FOX31 reached out to the property management company regarding how long it could take to allow residents to return and are is still waiting for information.