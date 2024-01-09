DENVER (KDVR) — DISH Network will lay off a further 157 workers in March, according to a letter sent to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Monday.

In November 2023, the company announced it will layoff 499 employees, bringing the total number of recent layoffs in the company to 656.

The letter was sent as part of the Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies to give employees a 60-day notice before mass layoffs.

Companies are also required to submit a notice to the state about the layoffs, which are then posted publicly online.

According to the letter from DISH Network, the 150 employees will be laid off on March 8.

According to the November WARN letters, the 499 employees were laid off on Sunday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 8.