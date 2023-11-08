DENVER (KDVR) — More than 500 Dish Network employees in Colorado will be affected by layoffs in upcoming weeks, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Notices about the layoffs have been filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and the mayoral offices in Englewood and Littleton, a Dish spokesperson told FOX31’s Rob Low. The network is based out of Englewood.

“Like most businesses, we continually evaluate and make adjustments to ensure we’re set up for long-term success,” Meredith L. Diers, with Dish corporate communications, wrote in an email. “We made the difficult decision to part ways with some team members due to changing business demands on some teams. Impacted employees will be notified by the end of the week.”

Diers said the company would not disclose the exact numbers of layoffs, but “over 500 employees have been impacted in Colorado.”

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, employers are required to give a 60-day notice in most cases before a layoff. Colorado posts WARN notices online, but Dish’s were not listed as of Wednesday evening.

Dish has a workforce of slightly more than 14,000 people, according to the company.

Dish Network Corporation shared its third-quarter financial results on Monday, reporting revenue of $3.7 billion compared to $4.1 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Bloomberg reported Dish shares dropped by 37%, the lowest level in 25 years.

Dish said its pay-TV subscribers dropped by 64,000 in the third quarter, compared to about 30,000 last year. It also lost some 225,000 retail wireless subscribers, according to the report.