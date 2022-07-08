SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County was closed to the public after deputies received reports of decayed human remains found on Monday.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from residents that remains were found in the west end of the county in Disappointment Valley. Deputies went to the area and sent the decayed remains to forensic specialists for evaluation.

“We are committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” said Sheriff Bill Masters.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said that the forensic specialists determined the remains were those of an “ancient, archaeological Native American child.”

Evidence from the scene showed that the remains were recently discarded in the valley, according to the office. Deputies believe they were discarded from a moving vehicle from an unknown location and for an unknown reason.

Deputies investigated decayed human remains found in San Miguel County. (Photo: San Miguel County Sheriff)

Deputies investigated decayed human remains found in San Miguel County. (Photo: San Miguel County Sheriff)

Deputies are continuing to investigate the case alongside the Bureau of Land Management to file any possible federal criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged the number of cold cases still waiting to be solved in Colorado.

“The sheriff’s office realizes there are those who are dealing with missing loved ones. There are more than 1,700 cold cases of missing or murdered individuals in the state of Colorado. It is not feasible that our office contact each of those families while processing this case,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about who may have had possession of the remains to contact the sheriff’s dispatch at 970-728-1911.

Masters said there is no apparent threat to public safety and that the area where the remains were found will be closed while deputies complete the investigation.