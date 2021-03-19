Disaster declared for 63 Colorado counties due to drought

FILE – This Feb. 17, 2021 file photo shows an empty irrigation canal at a tree farm in Corrales, N.M., with the Sandia Mountains in the background, as much of the West is mired in drought, with New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Utah being among the hardest hit. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s official spring outlook Thursday, March 18, 2021, sees an expanding drought with a drier than normal April, May and June for a large swath of the country from Louisiana to Oregon. including some areas hardest hit by the most severe drought. And nearly all of the continental United States is looking at warmer than normal spring, except for tiny parts of the Pacific Northwest and southeast Alaska, which makes drought worse. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

DENVER (KDVR) — Even with the fourth largest snowstorm in Colorado history hitting the Front Range last weekend, the United States Department of Agriculture declared disaster for 63 counties due to drought.

Producers in the designated counties will be eligible to receive federal benefits from the Farm

Service Agency in the form of emergency loans.

“Our agricultural community is so important to Colorado and the recent drought has impacted all its members including farmers, ranchers, and other stewards of the land. I’m grateful to Secretary Vilsack for making this designation which will allow eligible farm operations to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA),” Governor Jared Polis said.

“Our agricultural community deserves our support, and I urge us all to recognize their contributions, from the livestock industry to vegetable production.