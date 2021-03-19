Disaster declared for 63 Colorado counties due to drought

DENVER (KDVR) — Even with the fourth largest snowstorm in Colorado history hitting the Front Range last weekend, the United States Department of Agriculture declared disaster for 63 counties due to drought.
Producers in the designated counties will be eligible to receive federal benefits from the Farm
Service Agency in the form of emergency loans.
“Our agricultural community is so important to Colorado and the recent drought has impacted all its members including farmers, ranchers, and other stewards of the land. I’m grateful to Secretary Vilsack for making this designation which will allow eligible farm operations to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA),” Governor Jared Polis said.
“Our agricultural community deserves our support, and I urge us all to recognize their contributions, from the livestock industry to vegetable production.