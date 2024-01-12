WESTMINSTER (KDVR) — Warming centers and shelters are opening in different cities across the metro and state due to dangerously cold temperatures headed to the Denver Metro.

The governor has issued a disaster declaration saying the state is ready to offer help if it’s needed.

FOX31 is told the declaration is important because it’s not clear how many people might need help staying warm.

Some areas are already asking for help, saying there may be many people struggling to find a warm place to stay.

The MAC Center in Westminster has not asked for help, but it is expecting to take in a lot of people seeking shelter from the cold.

Inside the center, cots have been lined up in different rooms and meals will be prepared. The city’s fire chief is helping coordinate the response at the center.

“We are offering a place that’s open 24/7 during that time period so they are not in the elements,” said Westminster Fire Chief Derik Minard.

Several people in Westminster have already been offered hotel rooms.

Many others are expected to come to the center as the Arctic blast grips the Denver Metro.

“The weather is reaching extreme levels and when people are exposed they can have frostbite issues and even death,” explained Minard. “And so it’s real important we have a place people can come and stay throughout duration.”

Opening shelters takes resources, staffing

To help make sure The MAC and other centers have what they need to stay open, Governor Jared Polis has issued a cold weather disaster declaration.

“What we are worried about is that the extreme dips in the arctic temperatures coming this weekend and that we’ll have a huge need for multiple shelters to be set up,” Colorado State Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer Micki Trost said.

The declaration allows counties across the state to ask for things like transportation and staffing resources — as well as funding. Colorado National Guard members could even be called to staff shelters, just to make sure people have a warm place to stay.

“So, our role is to find resources that the local jurisdiction may not be able to find right away or to help with reimbursement of funding,” Trost said.

The state says the declaration helps shelters get the help quickly. Friday at the Westminster shelter, all was good to go, and administrators are hoping they don’t need outside assistance.

But they are glad to know that help is a phone call away, just in case.

The MAC is expected to stay open until Tuesday.