Dirty water: Audit says lack of oversight left Brighton vulnerable to fraud

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR)– A Denver-based accounting firm looked at 10 years of Brighton’s water utility funds, finding several practices that left the city open to fraud, waste and abuse.

The audit found the utilities department over estimated projects, leading to massive budget increases. City council approved these budgets and passed the cost on to taxpayers through water-related fees and rates.

Read full report:



While the firm didn’t provide specific evidence of any crimes, the audit highlights how the budgeting process was vague, difficult to understand and didn’t line up with city code. The report recommends stronger council oversight over the budgeting process, access to the vendor list for city-funded projects and approval of any major budget increases.

Two Hills Accounting and Consulting looked at how the city collected and spent taxpayer money for water utilities from 2008 to June of 2019. Their work ran from November 2019 to February 2020.

One of the big sources for budget growth was plans for a new water treatment plant. The audit says utilities staff budgeted more than $18,000,000 during fiscal year 2015 for the project. The issue is, Brighton city code says each yearly budget has to be contained to the “ensuing” fiscal year. That way the city is collecting and spending taxpayer money responsibly.

In fiscal year 2015, the city only spent $46,080 on the water plant.

The utilities department kicked costs over to the next fiscal year, budgeting more than $35 million on water projects, with a majority going towards the new plant. In FY 2016, the city only spent $5 million on water projects. The water treatment plant is just one example of unusual budgeting practices. City council put the plans for creating this new plant on hold, when whistle blowers started raising questions about water project funds.

Through interviews, auditors found a driving factor behind the changes was a need for the city to meet Colorado Department of Health and Environment standards for water filtration.

Another issue found in the audit: a lack of explanation for why utilities needed to collect so much money between expanding and improving their operation for the water treatment plant, compared to how much they were spending.

Here are all the recommendations the firm makes:

Development of Annual Budgets Needs Improvement

Strengthening existing practices for budget development and project review.

Provide both on the job and classroom training on budgets for those with budget development or approval responsibility.

Ensuring communication among staff involved in budget development.

Apportioning expenditures on a year-to-year basis to allow for effective comparison of annual expenditures to budgeted amounts for long-term project budgets.

Recording and Reporting Systems Need to be Improved

A review of policies and procedures regarding the capital improvement plan, in particular related to assignment of growth and allocation percentages.

City Council approval of capital improvement plan cost changes in excess of 10%.

City Council approval of the allocation between growth and existing operations for projects that account for over 10% of the capital improvement plan for the following 10 years.

Controls Over the Procurement System Needs Improvement

Evaluating Policies and procedures to ensure adequate controls over the master vendor list.

Conducting sufficient internal audits of compliance with policies and procedures, including sample testing of transactions to ensure the accuracy and integrity of payment systems.

Increase on the job and classroom training.

Developing automated access controls to the City’s master vendor list and eliminating the use of “one-time vendor” codes for multiple transactions

Performing a comprehensive review of the City’s vendor list, including designating as “inactive” all duplicative vendor names and numbers.