Dinosaur Ridge leaders hoping to begin renovations soon

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR)— Dinosaur Ridge, known globally as a top destination for viewing dinosaur tracks, will be undergoing renovations soon to accommodate an increase in visitors.

According to organization leaders, the area has about 250,000 visitors each year. That number has been rising 10-15% annually and the facility is now struggling to keep up.

“Because of our facilities, some people actually turn away when our parking lot and our gift shop are full.” Executive Director Jeff Lamontagne said. “Right now, I think we could be handling new visitors.”

Lamontagne says leaders are in talks with Jefferson County discussing hopeful renovations for Dinosaur Ridge to help facilities accommodate as many as 500,000 visitors annually.

Expected renovations in the years ahead include a new visitors center, a plaza for viewing tracks and several safety upgrades.

The renovations are estimated to cost $10 million. For a full breakdown of planned changes at Dinosaur Ridge, read their master plan document here.