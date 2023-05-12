DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly three inches of rain fell in Denver on Thursday, breaking a daily record set in 2011. The heavy rain was widespread across the metro area, causing flooding on some roadways.

While the flooding impacted traffic for some commuters, others took advantage of the high water.

Dinosaur caught on camera paddle boarding in flooding

A person dressed in a dinosaur costume was caught on camera in Green Valley Ranch at a park paddle boarding through the high water.

In the video, the person in the dinosaur costume can be seen paddling through the water as if they were on a lake.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the rain will continue until around noon on Friday. There will be more rain chances throughout the weekend.

