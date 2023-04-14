DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department located the man caught on video allegedly committing an assault on the Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger on Monday night.

Police released a photo of the suspect and the public helped to identify him, police said. DPD said Kenneth Sonley, 45, turned himself in on Friday just before 3 p.m. He was cited for assault and disturbing the peace but was not taken into custody or arrested.

A video shot from the stands shows Dinger dancing on the dugout with its back to the crowd when the person in the stands jumps up and tackles the dinosaur.