DENVER (KDVR) — Super Bowl champions from the Denver Broncos are coming together for the second annual “Dinner with the Champions” to raise money and awareness for mental health.

The dinner will take place at Guard + Grace on Tuesday night. It will be hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Atwater and Terrell Davis, Broncos legend Mark Schlereth and local favorite Chef Troy Guard of Guard + Grace.

“The evening will be a wonderful gathering with food, drinks, and networking, joined by some of the greatest legends in the game of football for a remarkable charity dinner,” said the event in a release.

All proceeds will go to the Fund Recovery which supports those battling mental health issues who couldn’t otherwise afford help.

“Donations raised are specifically designated for mental health and substance use services on all levels of care for people who cannot afford the high cost of receiving professional help,” Fund Recovery said.

Additional guests at Tuesday’s Dinner of Champions will include former Broncos legends Rod Smith, Alfred Williams, and Karl Mecklenburg. Guests will enjoy an evening of food, drinks, a silent auction and special performances from Nashville-based country artist JT Hodges.

There are still a few tickets available, and you can purchase them here. Tickets cost $150 each.

The dinner will be from 6:30-10 p.m.