Dillon Ice Castles to open soon; Here’s how they are built

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Dillon Ice Castles are taking shape, and the popular attraction in Summit County could open in a few weeks, although operating at a reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

How do these impressive ice castles get built? Ice artisans began growing and harvesting icicles in early November to begin building the acre-sized frozen fortress in Dillon Town Park.

It takes these artisans around 6 weeks of hand-placing up to 10,000 icicles each day to create a winter playground, which includes slides, fountains, caves, tunnels and crawl spaces built entirely from ice.

The town of Dillon is in its fourth season of hosting the winter wonderland. There are more frozen playgrounds in several cities across the United States, Canada and New Zealand. In addition to Colorado, Ice Castles has locations in Utah, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin this season.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets for Ice Castles went on sale today on the attraction’s website, www.icecastles.com/colorado . The pre-sale ends Sunday or when all presale vouchers sell out.

