Digital fishing license launched in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that resident fishing licenses are now accessible through myColorado™, the State of Colorado’s official mobile app.

Even though you can display your fishing license in the myColorado app, you will still need to purchase and print a physical license.

The myColorado app gives Colorado residents the ability to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver’s license or state identification (ID) card on their smartphone as proof of identity within the state.

The myColorado app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



“We are excited to make it as easy as possible for Coloradans to show they’ve purchased their fishing licenses, allowing them to continue enjoying our state’s great outdoors,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Since my children are under 16, they can fish for free, but when I got my license a couple years ago I was surprised that there wasn’t an option to display my license on my phone. While a paper license still works for many people, it can be easy to forget at home, but many parents like me always have their phone on them. This new option meets Coloradans where they’re at, providing 21st century service.”



“Resident fishing license products are a great way for CPW to enter the digital arena with our licenses,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We’ll continue to explore options for making proof of holding a valid license or pass easier for our customers.”

Moving forward, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it will explore adding new products to the myColorado mobile app, such as individual park passes, dog-off leash passes and some annual hunting licenses.

