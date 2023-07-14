PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — After a controversial AI-generated image at the 2022 Colorado State Fair, organizers say AI-generated art will be allowed in the digital art category this year.

The controversy arose as it was revealed that Jason Allen’s winning piece, “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial,” was largely created using AI technology, and was not created in the traditional method of digital art — by the hand of a human.

Many argued that art competitions should be reserved for art created solely by human beings, and a discussion was sparked over what could be considered art.

Now, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has confirmed to Nexstar’s FOX21 News that AI-generated art will be permitted at the 2023 Colorado State Fair Fine Art Competition. However, it must be labeled as such.

The official Premium Book states that in order for an artist to be eligible in the art competition, artists must submit only original artwork, “created directly by an artist’s hand or a tool controlled by their hand(s).”

The deadline to submit art for the competition is Wednesday, July 19.

A panel of judges chooses winners who will have their art displayed during the Fine Art Exhibition at the State Fair beginning on Aug. 25.