Difficult travel conditions expected on mountain portions of I-70 this weekend

GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — If you’re heading up to the mountains this weekend, expect a longer trip. That’s the message from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Heavy traffic is expected alongside difficult travel conditions due to strong winds and snow.

“The trend that we’re seeing right now, is ‘back to normal’ traffic counts and sometimes, even higher,” says CDOT’s Presley Fowler.

The number of people going skiing and snowboarding may only be part of the equation.

Interstate 70 construction from Idaho Springs to the Continental Divide will also add to delays.

“We would urge motorists to expect for there to be delays,” adds Fowler. “Check COtrip.org for the latest road conditions, to make sure the route you’re going to take is clear.”