MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 76 has reopened near Brush following a diesel tanker crash and fire early Tuesday morning.

CSP said the crashed happened around 12:30 a.m. when a diesel tanker went into the median and caught fire.

One person was in the tanker and was able to get out without being injured, according to CSP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.