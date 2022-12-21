GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Roughly 25 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out onto Interstate 70 on Wednesday near Lookout Mountain and now, officials are having to take extra steps to make sure the impacted stretch of highway is not permanently damaged.

At roughly 11:42 a.m., Colorado State Patrol in Golden said in a tweet that a commercial motor vehicle had crashed into a guardrail, rupturing the fuel tank in the process.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at exit 256 near Lookout Mountain.

CSP Golden said that hazmat and fire crews were called to the scene to deal with the estimated 25 gallons of leaked diesel, but they verified that none of the fuel was able to impact the nearby Mt. Bernon Creek.

(Credit: CSP Golden)

Now, this pickup is taking longer than most due to how this type of fuel impacts the infrastructure it’s leaked onto.

“True fact: Diesel deteriorates asphalt!,” CSP Golden said in a tweet posted on Wednesday afternoon.

To ensure that this asphalt avoids any severe damage, crews must now apply a highway steam cleaning to the impacted stretch of I-70.

It is unclear how long this process will take but again, only the right lane has been impacted by its spill.

FOX31 will provide updates on this incident when and if they are released by officials leading this cleaning process.