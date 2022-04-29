DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel rose to $5.11 on Friday morning, reaching an all-time record high, according to AAA.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $3.11.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas rose to $4.02 in Colorado on Friday morning, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $2.97.

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.026 $4.359 $4.647 $5.114 Yesterday Avg. $4.024 $4.357 $4.660 $5.054 Week Ago Avg. $4.022 $4.355 $4.640 $4.992 Month Ago Avg. $3.996 $4.334 $4.637 $4.880 Year Ago Avg. $2.975 $3.302 $3.588 $3.114 AAA 4/29/2022

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.35.