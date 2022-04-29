DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel rose to $5.11 on Friday morning, reaching an all-time record high, according to AAA.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $3.11.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas rose to $4.02 in Colorado on Friday morning, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $2.97.

RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$4.026$4.359$4.647$5.114
Yesterday Avg.$4.024$4.357$4.660$5.054
Week Ago Avg.$4.022$4.355$4.640$4.992
Month Ago Avg.$3.996$4.334$4.637$4.880
Year Ago Avg.$2.975$3.302$3.588$3.114
AAA 4/29/2022

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Circle K– Morrison: $3.35
  2. Phillips 66– Fort Lupton: $3.69
  3. Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.71
  4. Costco– Superior: $3.74
  5. Valero– Brighton: $3.74
  6. Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.74
  7. Costco– Thornton: $3.74
  8. Costco– Littleton: $3.74
  9. Costco– Aurora: $3.76
  10. Sinclair- Aurora: $3.76

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.35.