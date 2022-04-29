DENVER (KDVR) — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel rose to $5.11 on Friday morning, reaching an all-time record high, according to AAA.
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $3.11.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas rose to $4.02 in Colorado on Friday morning, according to AAA.
A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado was $2.97.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.026
|$4.359
|$4.647
|$5.114
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.024
|$4.357
|$4.660
|$5.054
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.022
|$4.355
|$4.640
|$4.992
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.996
|$4.334
|$4.637
|$4.880
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.975
|$3.302
|$3.588
|$3.114
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Circle K– Morrison: $3.35
- Phillips 66– Fort Lupton: $3.69
- Circle K– Fort Lupton: $3.71
- Costco– Superior: $3.74
- Valero– Brighton: $3.74
- Murphy Express– Thornton: $3.74
- Costco– Thornton: $3.74
- Costco– Littleton: $3.74
- Costco– Aurora: $3.76
- Sinclair- Aurora: $3.76
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.35.