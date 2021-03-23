Diego Marquez: reward increased to $15K for information on murder

DENVER (KDVR) — The reward for information in the murder of Diego Marquez is now $15,000, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced on Monday.

The reward fund has increased with money from the victim’s father and a generous anonymous donation.

According to the Denver Police Department, 17-year-old Marquez was found lying on the ground in Green Valley West Ranch Park at East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street about 8:10 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019. He was shot and killed around 1 a.m.

“When there is an arrest in a case it doesn’t mean that it is solved or closed,” said Danney Goracke, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers board member. “We want to make sure that everyone who is involved in a case is brought to justice and I know that detectives, the family and MDCS won’t rest until that is done.”

A boy was arrested in January 2020 for the first-degree murder of Marquez. During the investigation detectives discovered an accomplice and are looking for information on the second suspect.

The name and age of the boy who was arrested were not released. Police only identified him as a juvenile male.

The Denver Police Department made the arrest following a tip to FOX31 and Channel 2 partners Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

“I’m just wanting to get justice for my son and get those individuals off the streets. You’d be doing the right thing, giving that information you have. I know someone knows a lot of things.” said Diego’s father, Jose Marquez.

If you have information that could help bring this family some answers and justice, call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers – 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered.