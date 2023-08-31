AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A recently retired Denver Police officer now has time to pursue his passion full-time. That would be collecting diecast police cars. He has turned his home into a museum.

These days, you will find Henry Jones continuing his ongoing investigation — into where he’ll purchase his next diecast cruiser, that is. Jones retired from the Denver Police Department last year after 33 years of service.

Every single room, except the bathroom, in his 3,800-square-foot home is an homage to law enforcement and the military. Jones started collecting when he was 5 years old.

“So here’s my very first car. It is a Corgi. This is over 60-some some years old,” Jones said.

9,000 cop cars in the collection

Jones has diecast police cars from just about every country on earth. If you were lucky enough to be an “FOH” — a friend of Henry — you will see model cop cars, motorcycles and helicopters, over 9,000 of them in his home.

How do we know that? Because Jones knows that.

“This one is made by Franklin Mint. It’s a 1993 Lamborghini police car, and just because of the rarity, it’s probably worth about $3,000,” Jones said.

What space remaining in Jones’ home is dedicated to his parents and the military.

“My mother is Japanese. I was born in Japan. Then I also have a combination of the Tuskegee Airmen, because my father is Black, and I wanted to honor the Tuskegee Airmen,” Jones said.

The only downside to this priceless and amazing collection? It is not open to the public.