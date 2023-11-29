DENVER (KDVR) — “Die Hard,” the highly debated holiday movie, is returning to theaters right before Christmas.

On Monday, 20th Century Studios announced the rerunning of the movie.

The movie, featuring Bruce Willis as John McClane, takes place on Christmas Eve. McClane is visiting his family for the holidays when a party is interrupted by a group of terrorists.

“Die Hard” is highly controversial because there are split opinions as to whether it’s a Christmas movie or not.

While 20th Century Studios didn’t mention its ties to the holidays, other than the film occurring during the season, the movie is rerunning during Christmas.

“Die Hard” originally premiered in July 1988, 35 years later, the movie will be back on Dec. 8, 2023.

Whether you’re in the mood for a (debatable) Christmas movie, or you want to watch an old classic, tickets are on sale now.

The movie is in theaters for less than a week. Catch the film before Dec. 14.