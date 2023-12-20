DENVER (KDVR) — Did you see those red dots in the sky over Denver Tuesday night?

They weren’t drones and it wasn’t Starlink. Those dots were the Denver Broncos Thunderstorm skydivers — and they’re actually orange.

On Tuesday night around 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., you may have seen four dots in the sky that had a red-orange tint.

What you saw was the pregame show. The Broncos’ skydiving team was practicing for the upcoming Broncos game, according to Frank Casares, the owner of Mile High Skying.

A member of the Denver Broncos Thunderstorm Skydiving team is shown before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A member of Thunderstorm parachutes into Empower Field at Mile High before a preseason NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A member of Thunderstorm, the Denver Broncos skydiving team, parachutes into Sports Authority Field at Mile High before a preseason NFL football game between the Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Red dots in the sky (KDVR)

Every home game, Thunderstorm jumpers parachute onto the field in their Broncos-themed gear before the game.

Even with their dramatic appearances throughout the years, you probably didn’t recognize them on Tuesday night because of their new technology.

In previous years, you could see the team at night because they used pyrotechnics to create sparks, which could be seen all around Denver. However, the NFL banned pyro, forcing the team to find a new way to light up the sky.

Lighting up a canopy isn’t hard, said Casares, it’s lighting up a parachute packed in a backpack and then deploying it that makes it nearly impossible.

Nearly.

It took Casares 18 months to figure out the technology to light up the parachute with orange lights. And he’s not giving out the design just yet.

“Everyone wants to know how we do it and I’m keeping it to myself because it took so much time and effort to figure it out,” said Casares. “So we finally got it to work really, really well. The whole skydiving world has been trying to contact us and we’re saying ‘yeah, we’re not gonna let you know that one.'”

On Sunday, you’ll see the team back in action, weather permitting. With the sun setting so early, there will be three skydivers lighting up the sky before the game.