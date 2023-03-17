DENVER (KDVR) — If you were looking up at the sky during sunrise on Friday morning and noticed a ray of light shooting up from the sunrise, you were not alone.

Several viewers shared with FOX31 that they saw the pillar of light in the sky.

Here are some of the photos we received:

Sun pillar on March 17, 2023 (Gil Ochoa)

Sun pillar on March 17, 2023 (Gil Ochoa)

Sun pillar March 17,2023 (Tim Deger)

What is a sun pillar?

The National Weather Service said that a sun pillar can appear as a shaft of light extending vertically above the sun, most often at sunrise or sundown.

“They develop as a result of ice crystals slowly falling through the air, reflecting the sun’s rays off of them,” the NWS said.

If you are hoping to spot one on another day, the NWS said to look to the horizon when the sun is low and cirrus clouds are present. Cirrus clouds are the thin, wispy clouds.