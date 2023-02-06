DENVER (KDVR) — Crews were working to put out a brush pile fire on the west side of Sloan’s Lake.

SkyFOX flew over a large plume of smoke coming from a brush fire near Sloan’s Lake early Monday morning. FOX31’s Carly Moore said the smoke could be seen for blocks.

The fire was burning near west 17th Avenue and Zenobia Street. The area is across from Sheridan where there is a strip mall and multiple homes.

Carly Moore said the fire burned near park maintenance equipment and that the brush pile was full of tree trimmings and debris.

Location of a brush fire near Sloan’s Lake.

The Denver Fire Department said crews were working on a brush pile fire at around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Nearly an hour later, the department confirmed that the fire was extinguished but did leave behind lots of smoke.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.