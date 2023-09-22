DENVER (KDVR) — Did you or someone you know recently lose a wedding ring? Aurora police are looking for the owner of a wedding and engagement ring found Thursday at the Town Center of Aurora Mall.

The Aurora Police Department attached pictures of the rings:

Lost wedding and engagement ring. (Courtesy of Aurora Police Department)

One of the rings is engraved. To prove the ring belongs to the rightful owner, the person claiming the ring needs to know what the engraving says.

The owner can recover the rings by emailing Officer Michelle Hanley at mhanley@auroragov.org and referencing case number 23-188944 in the subject line.