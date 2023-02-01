DENVER (KDVR) — The responsibility code for skiers was expanded last year to include 10 points instead of the seven it had been.

The code, first developed by the Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association in 1962, was revised in 2022.

Two of the seven existing codes were separated in the change, and two new rules were added.

While Colorado does not follow the NSAA code specifically, the Ski Safety Act of 1979 includes many similar rules and skiers could face criminal penalties for not following them.

What are the changes to the ski responsibility code?

The two rules that were separated had to do with reading signs, warnings and hazard markings and staying off of closed trails and areas. Originally, those two were in the same rule.

One of the two newly-added codes asks that people not use lifts or ski while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This is already illegal under the Ski Safety Act, according to OutThere Colorado.

The other asks that skiers or riders share contact information with each other and a ski employee when there is a collision.

The skier responsibility code (formally called Your Responsibility Code):

Always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects. People ahead or downhill of you have the right-of-way. You must avoid them. Stop only where you are visible from above and do not restrict traffic. Look uphill and avoid others before starting downhill or entering a trail. You must prevent runaway equipment. Read and obey all signs, warnings, and hazard markings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas. You must know how and be able to load, ride and unload lifts safely. If you need assistance, ask the lift attendant. Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs. If you are involved in a collision or incident, share your contact information with each other and a ski area employee.

NSAA said on its website that ski areas across the country would begin adopting the new language during the 2022-23 ski season, but it may take up to three seasons for it to be adopted widely.