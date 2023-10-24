DENVER (KDVR) — If you take a walk around the Mile High City, it will become clear pretty fast that Denverites love their pets.

You may pass by a dozen people taking their dogs on a walk at any given time of day, see a couple of cats peering out an apartment window or spot a dog park full of rowdy pups.

Or, you might even be a pet owner yourself.

But one thing you might not know: Any dogs or cats over 6 months old that have been in Denver for over 30 days must be licensed.

Other cities and counties in the area, including Aurora, Boulder and Jefferson County, require licenses for dogs or other pets.

Pet licenses for dogs and cats

Denver works with a third-party database, PetData, who issues the licenses on behalf of the city.

There are three different licenses that people can get: One year, three year and lifetime licenses. The lifetime license lasts the whole lifetime of the dog or cat, as long as it stays with the same owner.

The one-year license costs $15, the three-year license costs $40, and the lifetime license costs $150.

For people 65 or older, however, three-year licenses are free.

Part of the application requires proof that the dog or cat has been spayed or neutered and has up-to-date rabies vaccinations, both of which are also required in Denver.

In addition to being required by ordinance, the city said that licenses help reunite pets with their loved ones if they get lost.

Pit bull permits

From 1982 until 2021, pit bulls — which include American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and Stafforshire Bull Terriers — were actually banned in Denver.

Now, however, people can own pit bulls, granted they get a breed-restricted permit for it along with the normal pet license.

Even if an owner is just visiting with their pit bull or are boarding your pet in, say, a doggie day care in Denver, they need to get a permit, according to the city.

If there aren’t any violations in a 36-month period, the pit bull doesn’t need a permit any longer and only needs a license.