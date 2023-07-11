DENVER (KDVR) — The Nuggets secured their championship, the Broncos are practicing for the season, and the Rockies, unfortunately, have the third-most losses in the MLB this season. But there is another local competitive group you can cheer on this summer.

Few people know that Colorado has a World Class drum and bugle corps in what’s known as “Marching Music’s Major League.” The league is called Drum Corps International, or DCI, and the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps from Denver are one of the best groups in the world.

The Blue Knights were formed in 1958 by local television stars Fred and Fae Taylor. According to the corps website, they have been especially successful since 2004, when the DCI World Championship was held at Invesco Field at Mile High.

There were 22,000 people watching that year as the Blue Knights returned to the finals. The corps has been in the top 12 every year since then, except their first season back after the onset of COVID-19, when they finished in 14th place.

They ranked as high as 6th place in 2015 and were sitting at 7th place in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Blue Knights to perform at Drums Along the Rockies

Blue Knights are currently on tour competing along with 22 other World Class corps. This weekend, their home show comes to Drums Along the Rockies in Fort Collins.

DCI is composed of two classes: Open Class and World Class. Each year, the ensembles tour the country competing all summer until finals at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the top 12 finalists compete for the champion rings.

Drums Along the Rockies used to be held annually at Empower Field at Mile High, but this year’s competition is not far. It will be in Fort Collins at the Canvas Stadium on Saturday, July 15.

The show will include seven other World Class corps, including the highest scoring corps in the world the Blue Devils, and an Open Class corps.