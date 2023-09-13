DENVER (KDVR) — When it comes to drinking water from the tap, Aurora has some of the best-tasting water in the region, and it’s not new for the city.

On Monday, a panel of judges taste-tested tap water throughout the Rocky Mountains from seven utilities in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico.

The water was judged on taste, appearance, smell and overall impression by a panel of judges.

This year, Aurora placed first at the Water Taste Test at the Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association conference. This is one of many tap water wins for Aurora.

Aurora’s award-winning water previously won this competition in 2009 and 2011 and placed second or third in multiple years. It’s just like any other tap water you could get in Aurora.

“The water that we submit is literally out of the tap from one of our purification facilities,” said Gregory Baker, a Deputy Director for Internal and External Relations for the City of Aurora

Denver water placed second and Arvada placed third for the best tap water.

Aurora is moving on to the American Water Works Association conference next June in Anaheim, California where its water will be judged on a national scale.