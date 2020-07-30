Did you get unsolicited seeds in the mail? Call the hotline

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (photos provided by the VDACS)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s hotline, 303-869-9081, is now available to report unsolicited seeds that were received in the mail.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture said Monday that they have received numerous reports from across the state of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail. The packages appear to have originated from China and other countries, and are labeled as containing jewelry or other items.

Any Coloradan who receives an unsolicited package of seeds should:

Immediately contact the Colorado Department of Agriculture’ s hotline, 303-869-9081, or email at cda_nursery@state.co.us.

Hold onto the seeds in their original packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from the Colorado Department of Agriculture or USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service contacts you with further instructions.

Do not plant seeds from unknown origins, and do not put the seeds in the trash, where they could ultimately end up in the landfill and then sprout.