DENVER (KDVR) — Six Republicans and unaffiliated voters in Colorado filed a lawsuit in hopes of keeping former President Donald Trump off the ballot in the Centennial State.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, filed a petition on behalf of the group, arguing Trump violated the “insurrection” clause of the U.S. Constitution and is therefore ineligible to be on Colorado ballots. The clause has only been used a handful of times since the 1860s.

Reactions are pouring in from Colorado and beyond. Some see the move as a viable way to keep the former president off of ballots, while others see it as a cry for attention.

One plaintiff, Norma Anderson, is a big deal in Colorado politics. The Republican is a former legislator who served 19 years, including time as majority leader in both the House and Senate.

“The fact that he was involved in trying to overturn an election. I already had read Amendment 14, Section 3, a long time ago. And when they approached me, I said, ‘Yes! I’m a plaintiff,'” Anderson said about joining the lawsuit.

FILE – President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The lawsuit claims Trump should be disqualified as a candidate for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Not all Republicans see the lawsuit as a viable act against Trump. FOX31 Republican political analyst Michael Fields called the litigation a publicity stunt.

“I think in terms of the lawsuit, I think it’s pretty ridiculous. The idea that he violated the insurrection part of Amendment 14, he has not been charged, yet alone convicted of insurrection. So I think this is one of those things where people will look at it and see this happen in states where Trump will likely lose anyway,” Fields said.

Democrats like FOX31 political analyst Andy Boian said he believes other states will take similar action.

“I will tell you that the argument itself is very valid. It holds legal merit, and as I said, legal scholars on both sides of the aisle have said this is a question to be brought up and solved prior to the election in 2024,” Boian said.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold responds

Although the election is set for November of next year, ballots will printed in Colorado in January. Secretary of State Jena Griswold believes the matter will be resolved by then.

“We just received the case. It’s premature to say how quickly it will move. But I do think, in general, laws related to ballot access — which are not atypical at all, by the way — are resolved before ballots go out or in the course of an election,” Griswold said.

Groups in other states like Michigan have already taken this action. If other states join the list remains to be seen. Insiders say the case could end up in the Supreme Court.

“If the courts were to rule on this prior to (ballots being printed), I would assume that President Trump’s lawyers would file an appeal and it would go through the appellate process,” Boian said. “But we need to certify our ballots here in just a few months, so time is ticking. So I think the more states that jump on earlier will tell how substantial this will be for the Trump folks.”