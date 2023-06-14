DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from wildfires in Canada was the likely cause of a hazy sunrise in parts of the Front Range Wednesday morning, including near the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

A video taken near the amphitheater shows the sunrise, with the sun visible but obscured through the haze.

According to AirNow, air quality in the Denver metro seems to have been largely not impacted, with “good” to “moderate” levels being recorded in most places throughout the last 24 hours.

However in Conifer, near Red Rocks, the air quality ranged from “unhealthy” to “good” at various parts of the day.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, smoke from the fires should not impact the Front Range over the next few days, and impacts will primarily be seen northeast of the state.

Parts of the US continue to see impacts from the smoke

In mid-to-late May, smoke from the fires spread to Denver and caused air quality in the metro to become among the worst in the world.

The smoke stuck around in the metro for around two days, during which the Colorado Department of Health and Environment advised some people to stay indoors to avoid health issues.

Other areas across the nation have also seen impacts from Canadian wildfire smoke, including New York City, which saw its own air quality level dip to the worst in the world for a time.

As of Wednesday, parts of the Midwest were being heavily impacted by the smoke, with air quality in Minneapolis, Minn. being characterized as “very unhealthy” by AirNow.