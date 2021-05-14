DIA’s Great Hall Project on schedule and under budget

DENVER (KDVR) — The group overseeing Denver International Airport’s Great Hall Project said Phase One is on schedule, under budget, and is on track to be completed later this year.

Michael Sheehan, Senior Vice President for the Great Hall Project, said Phase One of the Great Hall Project is projected to be $25 million under budget.

“We are really excited. We are right where we said we are going to be,” said Sheehan.

These changes come after DIA parted ways with its original construction partners. The construction partners said the existing concrete was not strong enough to withstand the new plans for the Great Hall. However, Sheehan said it’s been determined that the concrete is strong enough and that its new construction partners haven’t had any issues with it. Crews have completed the structural build-out of the project.

Phase One will build out check-in areas for United and Southwest Airlines. Phase Two, set to begin this summer, will build out automated security lanes in a checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6. Sheehan said overlapping Phase One and Phase Two construction will save $2 million.

In late June, crews will replace sections of the floor on level 5. During that time, traffic flow inside the airport will change. Currently, returning passengers head south to baggage claim after their exit the terminal train. Starting in late June, travelers will head north and around to baggage claim.

“Ultimately at the end of this year that area is going to reopen and you won’t have to walk outside, you won’t have to go from one side to the other,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan said the Great Hall Project will add 500 jobs through 2023.