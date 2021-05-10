DIA’s Gate Expansion Project on time, on budget

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport’s Gate Expansion Project is scheduled to wrap up next year, and so far it remains on time and on budget.

The project will add a total of 39 gates, equating to a 30% increase in gate capacity. The gates will be added to the ends of concourses A, B and C.

DIA spokesperson Emily Williams said if you combined the square footage the airport is adding, it’s enough space to fit 18 Union Stations inside.

While the project will wrap up in 2022, some gates leased by United are already complete and operational.

Williams said while some gates are yet to be completed, all 39 new gates have already been leased.

“All 39 of these gates have already been leased. In the airlines industry that is unheard of. It’s very unusual for an airline to lease a gate that isn’t even built yet. United has leased all of the gates on A west and on B, and Southwest has leased all of the gates on C east,” said Williams.

The new gates are designed to better serve today’s passengers. They will include ample places to charge devices, nursing stations, pet relief areas and outdoor decks.