DENVER (KDVR) — The famous blue mustang near Denver International Airport has just become a teenager. The mustang, also known as “Blucifer”, debuted at DIA on Feb. 11, 2008.

Happy birthday to our 9,000 pound bestie, Mustang! We love all 32 feet of you 💙 #happybirthdaymustang pic.twitter.com/LfSALp6EXW — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 11, 2021

The 32-foot sculpture was commissioned in 1992 as a part of the airport’s original public art plan.

In 1996, a piece of the sculpture fell on top of the artist, Luis Jimenez, killing him.

Jimenez’s family helped finish the fiberglass mustang. Its home is now in the median on Pena Boulevard.