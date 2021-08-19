DIA wins national award for ‘outstanding’ snow removal

DENVER – DECEMBER 20: De-Icing crews try to get a Continental Airlines plane clear of snow and ice at Denver International Airport December 20, 2006 in Denver, Colorado. Heavy snow came in early Wednesday December 20 and shut down the airport stranding passengers overnight and closed highways out of Colorado in all directions, Governor Bill Owens (R-CO) has declared a state of emergency. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is taking home a prestigious award for the second year in a row.

DIA received the Balchen/Post Award, a national award recognizing airports for swift and efficient snow and ice removal while keeping airport operations running.

DIA won in the large commercial airports category. DIA’s 53-square-mile domain is the country’s largest commercial airport in land mass. The airport manages snow removal on six runways, 300 lane miles of roads and over 23 football fields worth of parking space.

“Keeping one of the world’s busiest airports open and operating can be a major challenge during our snowy winter months,” said DEN Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith. “Our committed and talented snow teams are the backbone of our winter operations.”

Over 500 employees work at DIA to remove snow each winter season, with the airfield only closing six times in 26 years of operation.

DIA has won the Balchen/Post Award three times total in the last five years for excellent snow and ice removal.