DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is offering three open houses to the community to discuss the needs along the Peña Boulevard corridor and help develop a Peña Boulevard Master Plan.

According to DIA, the airport is conducting three studies that will allow them to identify infrastructure improvements along Peña Boulevard and develop strategies to encourage sustainable transportation to the airport.

The Peña Boulevard Master Plan will look into proposed infrastructure, policy and operational solutions that will enhance environmental sustainability, quality of life, mobility, and economic competitiveness.

The community will have three chances to learn about DIA’s study and share feedback on the plan:

Join in-person on Feb. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at STRIVE – Prep Noel Cafeteria, 5290 Kittredge St.

Join in-person on Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at EVIE Garrett Dennis Campus Student Union, building one, gymnasium, 4800 Telluride St.

Join Virtually from Feb. 23 through March 9 anytime at DIA’s website

Background on Peña Boulevard

Peña Boulevard is an 11.1-mile-long roadway that provides the only road access to DIA. The road also connects to multiple Denver neighborhoods including Montbello, Green Valley Ranch and Gateway.

According to DIA, the Gateway neighborhood contains some of the only undeveloped lands in Denver’s northeast region and is expected to see a significant increase in development in the next few years.

What needs improving on Peña Boulevard?

The Peña Boulevard Master Plan is looking at the following improvements for the roadway:

Promote a shift to more sustainable modes — Increase mobility options and create smart connections to transit

Enhance Safety — Built in 1995, Peña Boulevard does not meet current design standards

Reduce Crashes — There were over 200 crashes on Peña Boulevard in 2019, amounting to four crashes per week

Improve travel time reliability — Travel time has become an increasing concern for passengers, employees and goods and freight accessing the airport

Prepare for 100 million annual passengers at DEN within 8-10 years

Address equity and barriers to opportunity — Increase transportation choices along the corridor and within the Gateway Area to reduce barriers to opportunity

Denver International Airport’s timeline for the completion of all the goals in the Peña Boulevard Master Plan. (Denver International Airport)

The final master plan is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023.